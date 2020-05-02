The death of a nursing home resident Friday night is the first COVID-19-related fatality in Gregg County.
Meanwhile, the Gregg County Jail confirmed its second inmate has contracted the virus.
Dr. Lewis Browne, the county’s health authority, said the nursing home resident, a woman who in her 70s, died at a local hospital. She had been hospitalized about a week ago after showing signs that she might have had a stroke, Browne said. Doctors then discovered she had COVID-19.
Browne didn’t disclose the nursing facility where the woman lived .
The death came three days after the county announced at least six clients at Highland Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Longview, as well as two other people tied to unidentified assisted living centers, had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Also Saturday, Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris reported one new confirmed case in the county, bringing the total to 92. Harris said 1,215 tests have been performed on residents, with 998 negative and 125 pending. Forty-four patients have recovered.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack said in a statement Saturday that although residents are ready to get back to normal, "I implore you to settle in to a new normal which includes social distancing and sanitary procedures."
"This virus is very real. For some people it is scary. For others it is minimal," Mack said. "We don't get to choose which version we get or even if we get it. The best thing to do is to be personally responsible to protect those around you and yourself."
On March 9, Gregg County was the first Northeast Texas county to identify a resident with COVID-19. Nearly two months later, Gregg County had remained without a fatality.
“We had gone to the nursing homes early and got them to shut down and do a bunch of things, and that worked for a long time," Browne said. "I think that’s why we had a delay in nursing home patients” with the disease.
Staff and visiting caregivers come and go from skilled nursing facilities and can be exposed to the virus while in the community, “and then can unfortunately bring it in symptomatically and asymptomatically” he said. And that is probably how that person got it. She likely had it when they went to the hospital, but we don’t know that for a fact.”
Also Saturday, Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said a second jail inmate tested positive for COVID-19, KLTV reported.
Cerliano did return a voicemail left for him by the News-Journal seeking comment.
The inmate was transferred to the Gregg County Marvin A. Smith Facility outside of Kilgore, where inmates who have tested positive are kept in quarantine, the sheriff told KLTV.
And the Smith County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Saturday that two more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in its jail, bringing the total there to six.
The sheriff's office said one inmate and one detention officer tested positive.
The inmate was taken to the Marvin A. Smith facility, where the other four Smith jail inmates who have tested positive are being held.
The detention officer is under self-quarantine at home.
Elsewhere
Panola County has reported 11 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total there to 188 cases with six deaths, according to County Judge LeeAnn Jones.
The new cases include four female employees at Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center in Carthage, Jones said.
And Harrison County reported two more cases, raising the total there to 122 cases and seven deaths.
Statewide, 1,293 more cases of the coronavirus were reported Saturday, the second-highest increase since the state began reporting case counts. The highest daily total was 1,441 new cases reported April 10. The total number of known cases is 30,522. The increase in cases comes as testing ramps up statewide.
Harris County has reported the most cases, 6,551, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 3,718 cases.
The state has reported 31 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 847 — an increase of about 4% from Friday. Harris County reported eight additional deaths, bringing its total to 122 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Saturday, 1,725 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s a decrease of 53 patients from Friday. At least 380,648 tests have been conducted.
Texas allowed retail stores, restaurants, libraries and museums to reopen Friday, as long as they limit crowds to 25% of capacity. State officials say they are paying attention to more than the raw number of confirmed cases as they watch the effects of the reopening and consider whether to pull back or loosen restrictions further.
On Twitter Saturday, Gov. Greg Abbott touted some of those other metrics, including that the percentage of people who are testing positive "remains low: below 5%" and that hospitalizations have decreased.