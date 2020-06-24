Gregg County has had another coronavirus-related death, bringing its total to 14, and Smith County today saw its largest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases, public health officials said.
Health Administrator A.J. Harris today also announced three new confirmed cases for a cumulative total of 320.
County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the fatality was a nursing home resident who died at the end of May, but the facility had not previously notified the department.
Harris said as of Wednesday, 2,956 tests had been administered in the county. Of those 2,493 have been negative, and results for 143 are pending. Harris also said the county’s recoveries increased from 134 to 141.
The Northeast Texas Public Health Department said Smith County’s positive cases on Wednesday increased by 30 for a cumulative total of 422. The number represents the highest single-day increase in cases in the county, which has seen a surge of new COVID-19 diagnoses this month.
Of the county’s total cases, 199 are considered active. The county has had 219 recoveries and four deaths.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported just one additional COVID-19 case Wednesday for the county.
He said of the 282 cumulative total of positive cases for the county, 26 have been fatalities, and 187 were recoveries, for a current total of 69 active cases.
The Department of State Health Services on Wednesday reported on its website there had been 33 coronavirus deaths in Harrison County. The reason for the difference in reporting was not immediately clear.