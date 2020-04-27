From staff and wire reports
Gregg County added three confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total in the county to 72. Harrison County also added to its total.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said 38 of the 72 have recovered from the virus, and results of 102 tests on county residents are pending.
According to Longview Mayor Andy Mack, two of the new cases were in the city limits.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said Sunday his county has eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 79.
Statewide, 858 more cases of the new coronavirus were reported, an increase of about 4% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 24,631.
No new counties reported their first cases Sunday; over three quarters of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.
Harris County has reported the most cases, 5,628, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 2,909 cases.
The state has reported 25 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 648 — an increase of about 4% from Saturday. Harris County reported five additional deaths, bringing its total to 89 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Sunday, 1,542 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas.
That’s a decrease of 55 patients from Saturday. At least 276,021 tests have been conducted.