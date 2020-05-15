Gregg County has had a third coronavirus-related death, according to county Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne.
Browne said the patient was an 80-year-old woman who was a resident at a nursing home. The woman tested positive May 1.
The news comes a day after the county had its highest-single day spike in COVID-19 cases with 29 new cases on Thursday. As of Thursday evening, the county had 177 cumulative cases of the virus.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack on May 4 announced the city’s second fatality.
Browne later said the death was a 73-year-old man who worked in a nursing home in another county, where he was believed to contract the virus.
Browne said he could not reveal the county where the patient worked, but the man died in his Gregg County home. Browne said he was notified of the death the previous evening.
Browne also said he believed the patient died of a complication.
A woman in her 70s who was a resident in a nursing home who died May 1 was the county’s first coronavirus-related death.
Browne said the woman died at a local hospital. She had been hospitalized about a week ago after showing signs that she might have had a stroke. Doctors then discovered she had COVID-19.
Browne didn’t disclose the nursing facility where the woman lived.
Officials previously said there have been positive coronavirus cases at three local nursing homes, including Highland Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Whispering Pines Lodge.