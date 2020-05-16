Gregg County recorded its third death from COVID-19 on Friday, while neighboring Harrison County added three deaths to its toll from the virus.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the 80-year-old woman who died Friday was a Longview nursing home resident who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on May 1.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack offered his sympathies.
“I’m so sad,” Mack said. “My heart breaks for the patient’s family and for all of the residents that are in these nursing homes and the caregivers assigned to take care of them. My heart breaks for them all. It’s unfortunate. I hope it does not continue.”
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt concurred with Mack.
“My condolences go to the family,” he said. “This is certainly something that we were fearful of taking place in the community.”
Stoudt said authorities have been apprehensive about nursing homes and their patients.
“It’s just a very vulnerable population,” he said. “One of the things that happens is, you have a lot of people that work among a number of nursing homes — not just one, (but) people coming and going. That’s the issue.”
Mack said the concern goes beyond just nursing homes, though.
“I hope we will continue to see the seriousness of this and realize it does, of course, affect the elderly and the immunocompromised, but it can affect any of us,” he said, “so I just hope we use good common sense, good judgment and love each other enough to help each other out by doing what’s right — social distancing, washing your hands, all of the things that may possibly make a difference.”
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris reported the county also recorded two new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing its total to 179.
Harris said 1,707 total tests for the novel coronavirus had been administered in the county as of Friday, with 1,403 negative results and 125 pending results. The county’s recovery tally remains at 54.
Harrison, Panola
In Harrison County, County Judge Chad Sims said the three new fatalities brought his county’s coronavirus death toll to 14.
In his daily update on Facebook, Sims reported the county also had recorded six new positive cases, bringing the cumulative count to 207.
“Please remember these families in your prayers,” Sims wrote, “not just today but for the next several days. This virus is not going away, so we must learn how to live with it. Please make every effort to protect yourself and those around you.”
In Panola County, adjustments to its tallies continue, both for the number of deaths and of positive cases.
County Judge LeeAnn Jones said Thursday that it was discovered that the Texas State Department of Health Services erroneously reported three new positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in early April. She said a Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center employee noticed the discrepancy.
Also, the state health department is reporting Panola County has had eight COVID-19 related deaths, one more than previously had been reported by Jones. However, Briarcliff and Panola Nursing and Rehabilitation are reporting 11 deaths between them.
The adjustments would mean a total of 172 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Panola County and 11 deaths.
Upshur, Smith, Titus
In Upshur County, County Judge Todd Tefteller reported a 20th case of the new coronavirus, raising his county’s total by two. The county has had eight recoveries.
In Smith County, 10 new recoveries were confirmed Friday afternoon, increasing the recovery total to 135, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
The county had no new positive cases reported Friday. Its total of positive cases stands at 189, with 50 active cases. It has had four deaths.
Tyler hospitals are currently treating 26 East Texas COVID-19 patients.
In Titus County, County Judge Brian Lee reported an increase of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus by at least seven on Friday, bringing his county’s total to 93.
Across the 25-county East Texas region, at least 1,956 cases of the new coronavirus had been confirmed by Friday evening, up from 1,889 a day earlier. Across the region, 73 total deaths had been reported Friday, five more from Thursday.