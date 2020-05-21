Gregg County on Thursday had three more confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 with no new recoveries, according to the health department.
County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said 1,904 total tests had been administered with 1,607 negative results, 187 positive and 19 pending. The county has had four deaths related to the coronavirus.
The news comes as Gregg County’s neighbor to the east on Thursday reported one more COVID-19 death and five new confirmed cases.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims made the announcement in his daily afternoon update on Facebook as he also said the county had 21 new recoveries for a new total of 60.
“I'm always disappointed to report a fatality, and it hurts my heart for the family,” he said. “I do want share some positive information. Of the 21 new recoveries today, 17 were 60+ years old. This is great news that many in our older age group are overcoming the virus.”
Harrison County has the highest death toll from the coronavirus in a 25-county area being tracked by the Longview News-Journal.
Smith County coronavirus cases increased by three Thursday for an active case count of 52, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
Total confirmed positive cases in Smith County are at 198.
In Smith County, there are 52 active coronavirus cases, 142 recovered patients and four coronavirus deaths.
Tyler hospitals are currently treating 23 patients from East Texas for the coronavirus.