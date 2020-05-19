Federal and state aid could help Gregg County pay for unexpected costs to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, but the county’s healthy reserves will help it afford those costs until that aid arrives — likely not for another two years.
The Gregg County Commissioners Court set aside $1.02 million from its general reserves Monday to pay for personal protective equipment, overtime pay, office equipment and more.
Most of the expenses have been in the health and sheriff’s departments but involve all six county departments, County Judge Bill Stoudt said. For instance, investigators in the sheriff’s and district attorney’s offices have devoted time the past few weeks tracking COVID-19 cases.
In the sheriff’s office and jail operations alone, more than $570,000 has been moved from at least nine accounts in this year’s budget to pay for supplies, tests, inmate medical services, overtime and other costs that the county didn’t foresee when it crafted the 2019-20 budget last summer — a full five months before the global pandemic led the county to make a public health and local disaster declaration, according to court documents.
The county could be reimbursed for potentially any expense meant to respond to the pandemic, including a plan to install permanent glass shields in several offices such as the county clerk, district clerk and tax assessor-collector’s offices, County Auditor Laurie Woloszyn said.
If any or all of the $1.02 million budget amendment funds are not spent, the money will be returned to the county’s General Fund balance, which measures more than $42.3 million.
“This doesn’t mean we’re going to spend this money,” Stoudt said.
What money is expended could be reimbursed at a 75% clip by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, with the county responsible for a 25% match, Woloszyn said. State grants also might be coming to the county for COVID-19 response, and county staff members have asked regulators whether those state grants could be used to pay the county’s match to FEMA funds.
Also Monday, commissioners established a temporary pandemic/bioterrorism employee position in the Health Department to aid the county’s COVID-19 response.
Michelle Skyrme has returned to the Health Department to serve in that role, Woloszyn said. She will advise and monitor COVID-19 cases in Gregg County.
Skyrme handled those issues when she was the Health Department’s executive administrative assistant for several years until July 2011, when she retired and was appointed by then-Gov. Rick Perry to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.