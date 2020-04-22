UPDATE: The Gregg County Health Administrator said Gregg County remained at 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after a new one was announced Wednesday morning.
A.J. Harris said as of Wednesday evening, 903 total tests had been administered to county residents. Of those, 752 have been negative, 95 are pending and 34 have recovered from the virus.
PREVIOUS: Gregg County’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 inched higher Wednesday morning to 56, according to the county’s Health Department.
The department said the county represented three new confirmed cases; however, County Judge Bill Stoudt on Tuesday evening reported an increase of one case, bringing the county’s total to 55. The health department on Monday evening also reported one new case for a total of 54.
More than half of the county’s residents who have positively contracted the virus are recovered, the Gregg County Health Department said Wednesday morning. Of the 56 confirmed cases, 32 have recovered.
Stoudt on Tuesday called the recoveries, which were up three from Monday “good news."
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said that while there is progress, it may be too soon to say the corner has been turned.
Data reported by the Northeast Texas Public Health District in Tyler that did not include Gregg County’s three most recent cases said 42 of 53 cases were exposed through community spread.
On Wednesday morning, the cases in 25 counties in Northeast Texas stood as follow:
- Anderson: 14
- Angelina: 30
- Bowie: 88, 6 deaths
- Camp: 6
- Cass: 14
- Cherokee: 10, 1 death
- Delta: 1
- Franklin: 1
- Gregg: 56
- Harrison: 59, 4 deaths
- Henderson: 19
- Hopkins: 4
- Lamar: 8
- Marion: 6
- Morris: 5
- Nacogdoches: 96, 6 deaths
- Panola: 56, 5 deaths
- Red River: 1
- Rusk: 29, 1 death
- Shelby: 69
- Smith: 124, 3 deaths
- Titus: 11
- Upshur: 12
- Van Zandt: 13, 1 death
- Wood: 6