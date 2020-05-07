Mobile COVID-19 testing is coming to Gregg County, but people who want to be tested must make an appointment.
“I’m very excited to announce this today,” County Judge Bill Stoudt said Thursday.
Mobile testing is set 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on May 12 and 13 at the Longview Fairgrounds at at 1123 Jaycee Drive. Patrons are asked to enter using the Jaycee Drive entrance.
In order to be tested, a person must register in advance by going to txcovidtest.org or calling (512) 883-2400.
Stoudt said people qualify to be screened if they have fever, chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, body aches, muscle or joint pain, sore throat, headache, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, nasal congestion or loss of taste and/or smell.
More than 1,200 personnel spread across 25 teams with the Texas Army National Guard have been deployed across the state to provide COVID-19 testing. Each team has the capacity to test 150 people at each site.
A mobile testing site also is scheduled for Friday at the Marshall Convention Center, 2510 East End Blvd. South. The site will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone interested in being tested must register by going to txcovidtest.org or by calling (512) 883-2400.
Carthage, Henderson, Daingerfield and Jefferson also have hosted mobile testing in the past couple of weeks.