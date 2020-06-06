From Staff Reports
The number of Gregg County residents who have died because of COVID-19 climbed to 10 on Friday, with the death of a 72-year-old man who was sick for more than six weeks.
Meanwhile, a Carthage nursing home is preparing to retest all of its patients and staff because of issues with a previous test, Titus County rejoiced over case gains only in the single digits and the University of Texas announced everyone inside buildings on campus this fall must wear a mask.
In Gregg County, Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the man who died Friday had been a nursing home resident who was first diagnosed on April 20. He was hospitalized and on a ventilator at one point, but then recovered enough to be transferred to a rehabilitation facility.
The man had never needed to be on oxygen before he was sick, but he continued to need oxygen after he transferred to rehab, Browne said.
“He actually, at one time, tested negative for everything, but he just really died of the complications,” Browne said, explaining that he hadn’t been able to count the man as recovered because he continued to need oxygen.
That’s one of the reasons recoveries might not be increasing as quickly as some people think they should in the statistics the county provides — patients can’t be listed as recovered as long as they’re dealing with ongoing health issues related to the infection, Browne said.
“He had too much lung damage ...,” Browne said, and when that happens, the labor of breathing puts a “horrible strain” on the heart and other parts of the body.
All but one of Gregg County’s 10 deaths have been related to nursing homes, including one employee.
The Longview Fire Department has been conducting state-required testing at Gregg County nursing homes this week and will continue through Monday.
“I’m sure we’re going to find a few more cases out of it,” Browne said. “The main thing is to find those cases, so they can be isolated, quarantined from the rest of the people and also for the nursing homes, to make sure to get it cleared out of the nursing home.”
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris reported Friday that the county had five more positive cases, pushing its cumulative total to 312.
Harris said 2,461 total tests had been administered in the county as of Friday, with 2,021 results returning negative and 128 results pending.
The county also recorded six more recoveries Friday, Harris said, bumping that total to 86.
Panola, Titus
In Panola County, County Judge LeeAnn Jones reported Friday that a Carthage nursing home is retesting its residents for the coronavirus after it said the Texas Health and Human Services Commission reported testing anomalies.
Jones had said Tuesday a total of 38 people at Carthage Healthcare Center had tested positive for COVID-19, with 22 residents and 16 staff members affected.
But Carthage Healthcare Center’s parent company, Senior Living Properties LLC, said in an email Friday that it had been notified that the lab to which its specimens were sent had testing anomalies and that new testing would be needed.
“Carthage Healthcare Center tests were sent to this lab; therefore, we have conducted a new round of tests and hope to get different results,” said Amanda Burnett, vice president of operations in East Texas.
In East Texas hot spot Titus County, County Judge Brian Lee early Friday posted results that showed the county added seven cases of the novel coronavirus to its tally late Thursday.
“A single digit day!” Lee wrote in one of his Facebook posts Friday. The new positives boost the county’s cumulative total to 583.
Lee said 129 people were tested Thursday in the second of a three days of free screenings offered by the Texas Army National Guard.
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission reported 115 recoveries in the county as of Thursday night. The county has had three deaths.
Lee later posted a flyer titled “COVID-19 24/7 Helpline.” The poster offers the number 888-843-1315, with the words, “Struggling with challenges related to COVID-19? The helpline can connect you to resources and counseling services. Serving 12 counties: Lamar, Delta, Camp, Morris, Hopkins, Titus, Franklin, Henderson, Smith, Van Zandt, Rains, Wood.” The poster is sponsored by Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program.
Harrison, Smith, Texas
In Harrison County, County Judge Chad Sims reported two new recoveries and no new cases. The county’s cumulative total stands at 258 cases, while the new recoveries bring that total up to 127. The county now has 105 active cases and has recorded 26 deaths.
Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron said her county confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, raising its total to 48. She said the Northeast Texas Public Health District reported all eight cases were from Winnsboro. The county has had four deaths, also all from Winnsboro.
Smith County’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by seven on Friday, pushing its cumulative total to 223, according to the NET Health. The county has recorded 183 recoveries and has had four deaths. It now has 36 active cases.
Across the 25-county East Texas region, at least 3,495 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed by Friday evening, up from 3,446 the day before. The death toll Friday rose to 147, two more than Thursday.
Across the state, health officials reported that hospitalizations for the virus hit 1,855 Friday, the second-highest day since the state began reporting the data. The total also marks a jump of nearly 370 new hospitalizations since Wednesday.
State officials reported 1,693 new cases Friday and 21 new fatalities, bringing total infections to 71,613 and deaths to 1,788.
Harris County Public Health announced Thursday that it is investigating an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus at a suburban Houston health care facility where 14 deaths have been reported.
The probe began at Oakmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center of Humble on April 21 after two people tested positive for the new coronavirus. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission also is investigating.
Thirteen deaths at the facility have been confirmed to be related to the coronavirus, while confirmation on another death is pending documentation. The facility provides short-stay rehabilitation and long-term and hospice care to older patients.
The health department said 56 residents and staff members are actively being monitored for the virus.
In a statement, officials of the health care facility said they were was doing everything they can “to ensure we stop the spread of this within our center and our community.”
Masks at UT
University of Texas faculty, staff and students will be required to wear masks inside campus buildings and indoor classes in the fall semester.
Texas is gradually rolling out the details of how the 50,000-student campus will start the fall semester Aug. 26. Masks will be encouraged in outdoor spaces on campus, but not required.
Exceptions will made for faculty and staff alone in an office or taking a break while maintaining social distancing. Teachers will be allowed to end a class if a student does not wear a mask.
Students, faculty or staff who do not follow the mask policy could be subject to code of conduct disciplinary measures, spokesman J.B. Bird said.