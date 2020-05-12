From staff and wire reports
Gregg County took a leap of 13 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, and another county jail inmate tested positive for COVID-19, bringing up to four the total number of detainees with the virus.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack confirmed that all but one of the new cases in Gregg County on Monday were Longview residents.
“Today, we had the highest number of confirmed positives since this has all began: 12,” Mack said. “We did have two recoveries, so that is good, but we are still showing 71 active cases within the city of Longview. Obviously, as the mayor of Longview, who happens to be in the health care industry, this is disappointing and concerning.”
Mack said the 71 patients with COVID-19 should be quarantining themselves until they receive a negative test result and are considered recovered by the Gregg County Health Department.
He said if those with confirmed cases had not been social distancing before or after being diagnosed with the new coronavirus, they could have potentially encountered hundreds or possibly thousands of people.
“Particularly if they were/are asymptomatic,” Mack said. “One of them could have been you or someone you love. This is not meant to be a scare tactic, but just to inform you.
“This virus — even if you think it is just like the flu — is not something you want in your life. When was the last time you heard someone say they were really hoping to get the flu?”
Mack is still strongly encouraging social distancing.
“This is far from over,” he said.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said the county had confirmed a total of 144 cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Harris reported the county had administered 1,486 total tests as of Monday, with 1,229 negative results and 113 results pending. The county has had 52 recoveries and two deaths.
Across the 25-county East Texas region, at least 1,678 cases of the new coronavirus had been confirmed on Monday, up from 1,630 a day earlier. Across the region, 60 total deaths had been reported Monday.
Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said tests confirmed Saturday that a fourth county jail inmate had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
County inmates who test positive are being housed inside the Marvin A. Smith correctional facility along with inmates who have tested positive from the Smith County Jail. Smith County’s inmates now number seven.
The news comes on the heels on the Gregg County Jail passing a three-day inspection conducted by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards last Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Gregg County Jail also has had four staff members test positive, though two of those employees have since tested negative twice and returned to work, Cerliano said.
“The first positive inmate that was positive on April 1 has since tested negative twice and is recovered and is rehoused at the North Jail,” he said.
The jail is continuing to follow its mitigation plan put into place March 18, the sheriff said, but the only change is that the wearing of masks is no longer voluntary but instead mandatory.
“Now, based on these last two positives from over the weekend and based on the recommendation of the doctors, all of the jail staff working in the jail now is required to wear a mask, and all inmates have been provided a mask,” Cerliano said.
“We continue to follow the plan,” he said, “which is that a new arrestee is put in quarantine for 14 days before they are moved to population. We are constantly monitoring any signs, symptoms and temperature. Any positive inmates that have been exposed to other inmates, then they are checked. Everybody that enters the jail, whether staff members, inmates or arresting officers, all have a visual check and a temperature check. So all of those things have all been in place for quite some time.”
So far, nearly 20 staff members and several more inmates have been tested for the coronavirus, he said.
“We have a jail mitigation plan that went into effect March 18, and part of that plan is the agreement we have with Smith County,” he said, “which is, we’re going to use their negative pressure cells until the number exceeded two, and then we would depopulate Marvin A. Smith and make it a medical facility for both counties.”
Harrison, Smith
In Harrison County, County Judge Chad Sims said his county added one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Monday, along with two recoveries.
Sims said the update brings the number of active cases of the new coronavirus in Harrison County to 158 and said he was pleased that the rise in number of new cases had abated.
“It’s sure good to see the increase in our numbers begin to slow down,” he said. “With that said, I do ask that all our residents continue to practice excellent hygiene and use good judgment about going out in public places. We’re making some good progress, but we can’t let up now.”
Sims also released a graphic from the Marshall-Harrison County Health District that showed 81 of the county’s cases have been in long-term care facilities. The county has had 11 coronavirus-related deaths.
For Smith County, the Northeast Texas Public Health District reported 178 coronavirus cases as of Monday afternoon, an increase of four cases since Friday.
Smith County now has 68 active coronavirus cases and has had 106 recoveries and four deaths. Tyler hospitals currently are treating 32 East Texas patients for COVID-19.
Food distribution
The East Texas Food Bank will continue drive-thru food distributions throughout East Texas this week. Emergency food boxes and/or fresh items such as produce will be given away, pending availability. The organization has no eligibility or ID requirements; households will be asked to list a name, address and income.
All families will be served, regardless of where they live, their age or income. To pick up a box for someone else, a hand-written note is required from that person with their name, address and permission for the pickup, with their signature.
Distributions are planned, while supplies last, from:
- 10 a.m. to noon today, Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E. End Blvd S.
- 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Flower Acres Baptist Church, 3000 Flower Acres Road, Texarkana
- 9 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, The Good Samaritan, 190 W. Second St., Rusk
- 10 a.m. to noon Friday, East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler
- 10 a.m. to noon Friday, 209 N. Main St., Quitman
For information, go to easttexasfoodbank.org .