Gregg and Harrison counties each recorded two COVID-19 deaths on Monday, while Smith County saw a rise of 142 new virus cases.
Gregg County virus deaths now have reached 16, County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said Monday.
Harris also reported 37 new cases for a cumulative count of 863. Virus recoveries remained at 184.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said a Longview man and Kilgore woman, who were both around 60, died from COVID-19.
He said both recently tested positive for COVID-19, and they also had other medical conditions.
Browne said older people and those with underlying health conditions are the most susceptible to dying because of the novel coronavirus.
Browne said all the new cases are a result of community spread, and test results came from hospitals and emergency rooms, not mobile testing sites.
As of Sunday, Longview hospitals were treating 63 people for COVID-19. Browne said the number has slowly risen, and the trend shows people still are getting sick.
A rise in hospitalizations also indicates the severity of someone’s illness, Browne said.
Overall, 4,348 total tests had been administered in Gregg County as of Monday, with 3,279 negative results and 206 results pending, Harris said.
On the same day, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced four new cases and 36 recoveries along with two new deaths within his county.
“Our hearts break for those who have lost loved ones to this virus,” Sims said. “Please join me in praying for those families during this difficult time. Please do your part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”
Sims said the cumulative count has reached 444 for Harrison County, including 121 active cases, 32 deaths and 291 recoveries.
In Henderson County, a fifth person died from the coronavirus, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District. She was an 89-year-old Chandler resident.
COVID-19 cases also rose by 63 for a new total of 319, which includes 74 recoveries.
NET Health announced 142 new COVID-19 cases in Smith County on Monday for a cumulative total of 1,441.
Six of the 142 cases were from mobile testing sites, and the remaining 136 are results from hospitals, clinics and testing laboratories, according to NET Health.
Since July 1, 797 new cases have been diagnosed in Smith County, based on NET Health data. Within a month, cases have risen by 1,141 in Smith County. Tyler residents make up 1,114 of those, or 77%.
Tyler hospitals on Monday were treating 112 East Texas patients for COVID-19, up by 31 since Friday.
Recoveries remained the same at 294. Active cases have reached 1,140. A total of seven people in Smith County have died from the virus.
NET Health spokesman Terrence Ates said updated recovery statistics are expected in the coming days.
“The spike of new COVID-19 cases in Smith County has caused our Disease Surveillance Division to pivot their activities toward ensuring the contact tracing activities were being maintained, with the goal of minimizing future spread of COVID-19 in Smith County as much as possible,” Ates said.
In nearby Cass and Marion counties, COVID-19 active cases have surpassed 20, which now requires officials to enforce Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask order.
Cases in Marion County rose by 18 for cumulative count of 58. The county has 25 recoveries, 32 active cases and one death, County Judge Leward LaFleur said Monday.
Cass County Judge Becky Wilbanks reported 25 active cases Monday out of a cumulative count of 62. The county has recorded three deaths.
Anderson County has 230 cases, including one death and 95 recoveries, according to NET Health. These numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Van Zandt County has 208 cases, including three deaths and 35 recoveries, NET Health reported.
Wood County has 144 COVID-19 cases, with five deaths and 71 recoveries, according to NET Health.