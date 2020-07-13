Officials on Monday announced two new coronavirus-related deaths in both Gregg and Harrison counties.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris also said the county added 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 863. The two new deaths in the county bring the death toll to 16.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District said Monday afternoon that only 31 of 349 new confirmed cases during the weekend throughout the district’s seven-county region came from recent mobile testing sites.
Harris said 4,348 tests had been administered in the county with 3,279 negative results and outcomes for 206 tests pending. The county has had 184 recoveries, he said, a number which has not changed since Thursday.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday also announced two more deaths from COVID-19 in his county, which has one of the highest death tolls from the virus in the region.
Sims said the additions bring the fatalities from the coronavirus to 32 in the county that experienced outbreaks in senior-care facilities.
Also on Monday, Sims said there were four more confirmed cases of the new coronavirus for a cumulative total of 444.
Sims said he thinks some of the results in the past few days in Harrison County were from the recent walk-up testing performed at the Marshall Convention Center, although he said the state had not confirmed the source of the positive results. The county added 25 cases on Sunday.
“Our hearts break for those who have lost loved ones to this virus,” Sims said. “Please join me in praying for those families during this difficult time.”
The county has had 291 recoveries for 121 active cases, he said.