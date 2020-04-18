Few new coronavirus cases were confirmed Saturday across the area, with Gregg County adding one case to raise its total to 52.
Elsewhere, Rusk County reported one new case for a total of 29; Panola County confirmed two more cases to brings its tally to 38; Harrison County had one more positive case for a total of 42; and Smith County recorded five more cases to raise its tally to 121.
No details of the new Gregg County case were released.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said Saturday evening that 777 tests had been administered to residents. Of those, 655 had returned negative results, 52 were positive cases and 70 were pending.
In Rusk County, Patrick Dooley, emergency management coordinator, said Saturday that the Texas Department of State Health Services notified the county Friday evening about its 29th positive case.
The patient is a 72-year-old woman who lives in Henderson, Dooley said.
"I think she is (recuperating) at home," he said.
Statewide, 889 more cases of the coronavirus were reported Saturday, an increase of about 5% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 18,260. Two new counties reported their first cases Saturday; three quarters of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.
Harris County has reported the most cases, 4,460, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 2,190 cases. See maps of the latest case numbers for each county and case rates per 1,000 residents.
The state has reported 25 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 453 — an increase of about 6% from Friday. Harris County reported four additional deaths, bringing its total to 67 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Saturday, 1,321 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s a decrease of 201 patients from Friday. At least 176,239 tests have been conducted.