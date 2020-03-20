Judges in Gregg and Rusk counties have extended cancellation of court dockets through May 1, and all Gregg County tax offices have closed to the public.
“I encourage people to go online or make payments through the mail,” Tax Assessor-Collector Kirk Shields said Friday afternoon. “We’ll be there in the office if they want to call us, but we’re closed to walk-ins.”
Shields had restructured office staffs last week to keep his doors open to the public but chose Friday to close the offices until further notice as a prevention measure against the spread of the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, only essential court hearings will be held in Gregg and Rusk counties, and judges will seek to hold those hearings through teleconferencing when possible.
In Upshur County, parties scheduled to appear in any court proceeding before May 1 are asked to contact their attorneys. Attorneys scheduled to appear in court are asked to contact the respective judge’s chambers by phone, and people with probation and pretrial service appointments are asked to contact the Upshur County Community Supervision Department for guidance and instructions.
Gregg County judges had previously canceled jury trials and non-essential court proceedings through the end of March.
The Gregg County Clerk’s Office also has asked anyone seeking a marriage license to call (903) 236-8430 and schedule an appointment. Also, all documents to be recorded with the clerk’s office should be mailed to P.O. Box 3049, Longview, TX 75606.
People needing a birth of death certificate are asked to go online to co.gregg.tx.us and click on the county clerk’s tab, where they will find an application and fee.
“The judges understand that these actions will be inconvenient and cause delays in our judicial system. However, these actions are being taken to reduce the possible spread of the virus to the degree possible,” according to a statement from Gregg County.