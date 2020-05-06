Gregg County added nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising its total to 114, with Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne attributing the large increase to nursing home testing.
Browne said 24 positive cases now have been confirmed connected to senior living facilities.
Meanwhile, the Gregg County Jail announced in a statement that a third inmate has tested positive for the virus and is hospitalized.
Of 1,308 total tests given in Gregg County, 1,075 have been negative and 119 are pending. Of the 114 positive results in the county, 48 patients have recovered. The county has recorded two coronavirus-related deaths, with the second announced Monday.
“The increase in numbers is directly proportional to the workers in the nursing homes that got screened,” Browne said. “The nursing homes had to do massive screenings because of the positives, and I expect in the next day or two until all the testing’s done, there will be jumps.”
Longview Mayor Andy Mack on Tuesday reported seven new confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus in the city limits and one new recovery. He expressed concern about the numbers.
“Our confirmed positives are growing faster than our recoveries, and I would like to see that change,” he said in a statement.
Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced further steps to reopen the state amid the pandemic, which include allowing salons and barbershops to open Friday and gyms on May 18 — both with specific guidelines.
Mack said he anticipates an increases in positive cases as more restrictions are eased.
“If you are not comfortable getting out and about, then do not do so,” he said. “If you feel more comfortable wearing a mask when you are out and about (and for the record, I highly recommend it) then do so. If you are more comfortable worshiping at home, then do so.”
The Gregg County Jail also said Tuesday that four staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus. Two of the staff members have recovered and returned to work; the other two are recovering at home and expected to recover soon.
The two jail inmates not being treated at the hospital and five inmates from Smith County who tested positive for COVID-19 are being housed in the Marvin A. Smith facility in Kilgore, according to the statement. Marvin A. Smith was designated as the two jails’ COVID-19 quarantine facility in an agreement between Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano and Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.
Elsewhere, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Tuesday announced 11 additional cases of COVID-19 in his county, bringing the total to 157.
He said there were no new recoveries to report. The county has had eight coronavirus-related deaths.
Cumulative confirmed cases Tuesday afternoon rose by one in Smith County for a total of 156, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District. That includes 57 active cases, 95 recovered patients and four coronavirus-related deaths.
Another round of mobile testing is being scheduled across East Texas, including today and Thursday in Carthage and Friday in Marshall.