Community spread of COVID-19 for Gregg and six other counties served by a regional health organization remain at “substantial” levels with the release today of updated data.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, today released numbers for the past week that show increasing seven-day rolling rates of new virus cases in Gregg, Smith, Anderson, Henderson, Rains, Van Zandt and Wood Counties. The rates are for Dec. 2 through Tuesday.
Each of the counties’ rates of community spread are higher than 35, placing them in the highest “substantial” level, which signifies large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission.
Gregg County’s seven-day rolling rate of infection, adjusted for population, is 51.87 for the period, an increase of more than 10 from the previous week.
Van Zandt County has the highest seven-day rolling rate of 82.04.
Since Dec. 2, Gregg County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen by 164, and deaths from the virus have increased by three.