From staff and wire reports
Gregg County added three confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Friday, raising the total in the county to 63. Elsewhere in the area, Panola and Harrison counties also added to their totals.
Statewide, 862 more cases of the coronavirus were reported, an increase of about 4% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 22,806.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris on Friday said 956 total tests have been administered to county residents. Of those, 800 have been negative and 93 are pending. Harris said 38 patients in the county have recovered.
Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones received notification of another death and an additional 12 new COVID-19 cases, she said Friday. That brings her county’s total positive cases to 88, along with two new recoveries. Panola County now has recorded six deaths and seven recoveries. Jones said 13 tests were still pending.
Of the new cases, Jones said six were connected to nursing homes.
As of Friday afternoon, Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center in Carthage reported it had 23 active resident cases, up from the 21 listed Thursday, and 11 active employee cases. It also reported four resident deaths and one resolved case for an employee, while tests were pending for one resident and two employees.
Panola Nursing and Rehabilitation on Friday reported it had nine active resident cases, up from the three listed Thursday. The facility listed pending cases for three residents and 45 employees.
And Harrison County reported eight new positive COVID-19 cases Friday for a total of 71 cases, said Harrison County Judge Chad Sims.
The county has had seven fatalities and six recoveries.
“Even as the governor is relaxing some of the restrictions, specifically on retail stores, we must continue to take strong precautions to prevent the spread,” Sims said during his Friday afternoon update.
As some businesses reopened with “retail to go” Friday, the Longview Mall began offering curbside pickup for retailers and restaurants, according to a statement from its interim general manager.
Curbside pickup will be available daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but individual business participation might vary, Jimmy Salas said in a statement. The mall closed March 23 to address the spread of COVID-19.
Also Friday, Texas launched an online coronavirus testing location map to help residents find test collection sites near them, according to a statement from the office of Gov. Greg Abbott.
The map offers detailed information on testing centers, including payment information, hours of operation and prescreening measures. It also specifies whether a site is public or private, as well as if it is a mobile, walk-in or drive-thru center.
So far, the map displays more than 340 locations around the state, with more additions promised as the state identifies new sites. It is managed by the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
And U.S Sen. Ted Cruz is asking the Federal Reserve for a government lending program that will provide emergency aid to small and mid-sized U.S. oil companies, which are struggling after oil prices plunged earlier this week.
In a letter addressed to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Cruz noted the need for “urgent action,” in the form of increased access to capital, to bail out small and medium-sized businesses tied to the oil and gas industry.
On Monday, an unprecedented drop in crude oil prices left many Texas oil companies reeling. One barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude cost in the $60 range at the start of the year. It dropped into the negatives for the first time in history on Monday. Texas is the nation’s top oil-producing state, leading to many fears that existing economic woes from the shutdown will worsen. Already, unemployment claims in the state are at record highs.
The federal stimulus bill, known as the CARES Act, previously directed the Federal Reserve to provide relief to small and mid-sized businesses. But Cruz said the existing programs are not “sufficiently structured” to support oil companies, as they place restrictions on the size of possible loans depending on the size of a business’s preexisting debt.