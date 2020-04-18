Gregg County recorded one new coronavirus case Saturday, bringing its total to 52.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt confirmed the case but offered no other details.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said Friday that 767 tests had been administered to residents. Of those, 641 had returned negative results, 51 were positive cases and 75 were pending.
In Rusk County, Patrick Dooley, emergency management coordinator, said Saturday that the Texas Department of State Health Services notified the county Friday evening about its 29th positive case.
The patient is a 72-year-old woman who lives in Henderson, Dooley said.
"I think she is (recuperating) at home," he said.