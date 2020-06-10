From staff and wire reports
Gregg County logged six new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the county judge and Longview mayor both warned residents that now is not the time to let their guards down.
Meanwhile, East Texas hot spot Titus County also saw six more cases of the novel coronavirus, while Harrison, Smith and Camp counties ended their day with higher numbers, too.
County Health Administrator A.J. Harris reported the new diagnoses for Gregg County pushed its cumulative total to 331.
County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the six cases were caused by community spread and one patient is an employee in a nursing home.
The Longview Fire Department on Monday completed a weeklong effort to test all residents and staff members at nursing homes in the county.
“They won’t redo all testing,” Browne said. “What they have to do is see exactly how she has been in the nursing home or not, and go from there. Every time you get a case, you can’t check everyone again in the nursing home. So you have to track down who they were exposed to, where they work, and make a decision.”
Browne said the state has said results from the nursing home tests could take at least a week.
The county “could see another spike in nursing home cases” when those results do come back, he said.
State-offered free testing is going on this week in Longview and Rusk County. Walk-up testing, requiring no appointment or no symptoms of COVID-19, will be available Friday and Saturday in Longview.
Harris said 2,572 total tests had been administered in the county as of Tuesday, with 2,123 results returning negative and 118 results pending.
The county’s recoveries held at 89 on Tuesday, and it has recorded 11 deaths from the coronavirus.
Browne said 29 patients are being treated for COVID-19 at Longview hospitals, an increase from last week.
“It’s just going at a constant,” he said. “There were 23 last week, that I know of.”
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said residents need to stay on guard against the outbreak.
“Our curve is not flattening,” he said. “We’re continuing to get cases. It’s still a fight, and we all need to continue to fight it even harder as the economy’s opening back up. People have got to be aware that this virus is out there.”
Longview Mayor Andy Mack echoed Stoudt’s sentiments.
“I know people get tired of hearing it, but they just need to realize this is a real virus, and it continues to hit people, and people continue to die,” Mack said. “Globally, the virus is rising, as well.”
He said it’s human nature to become complacent after a while.
“The fact is the virus is still going,” Mack said. “We have not flattened the curve.”
In Titus County, the six new diagnoses brought that county’s cumulative total to 635 as of Monday evening, County Judge Brian Lee reported Tuesday morning on Facebook.
Lee said the county has had an estimated 200 recoveries. It has recorded three deaths.
Titus Regional Medical Center in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday reported it was treating one patient for COVID-19, the same number as Monday.
In Harrison County, County Judge Chad Sims said the county saw two new cases and 27 new recoveries on Tuesday.
Sims said the new diagnoses bring his county’s cumulative total of cases to 260. The recovery total now is boosted to 154. The county has 80 active cases and has recorded 26 fatalities.
“Just to remind you that on May 17, at our peak, we had 164 active cases,” Sims wrote Tuesday in his daily Facebook update. “Today, we are down to 80. Let’s keep this up.”
Smith County’s coronavirus cases went up by three on Tuesday, bumping its total count to 238, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
The county has recorded 183 recoveries and four deaths. It now has 51 active cases.
In Camp County, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported three new cases, raising the county’s cumulative total to 95.
County Judge A.J. Mason reported Tuesday on Facebook that the county has seen 18 recoveries.
Across the 25-county East Texas region, at least 3,744 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by Tuesday evening, up from 3,648 the day before. The death toll Tuesday stood at 148, unchanged from Monday.