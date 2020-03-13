Hallsville ISD has joined a growing number of East Texas school districts canceling school March 16 to 27 due to the coronavirus epidemic.
The district wrote Friday in a statement that it is working on a plan to distribute student meals during that time and will be working to provide instructional support for students at home.
Find the district's full message below.
Hallsville ISD schools will be closed from March 16, 2020 through March 27, 2020, for the safety and well-being of our staff and students due to the potential spread of the COVID -19. During this time period, our district will be working to provide instructional support for students at home and will also be working on a plan to distribute student meals during this time. That information will be available the first part of next week as we are working on those details now. Staff and students are highly encouraged to stay home, and avoid any large public gatherings and again, anyone who presents symptoms as outlined by the CDC related to the coronavirus should report immediately to their healthcare provider.
Cancellation of school for HISD includes suspension of ALL UIL activities and extracurricular activities. It also includes cancellation of all sporting events and after school practices. UIL has already issued a statewide suspension of these activities. Please remember during this time it is important to practice good hygiene and handwashing to avoid the spread of germs.
At this time, staff and students will need to plan on returning to school on March 30, 2020, unless it is deemed necessary to further suspend all activities and school cancellations. Information will continue to be posted on our website and social media outlets. Please take this time to focus on the health and safety of your family and loved ones.