Hallsville ISD on Friday joined a growing list of school districts in the region to announce it would discontinue remote learning and require all students to attend in-person classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Jeff Collum said in a statement to parents that district administrators determined virtual instruction had not been successful for most students based on a review of performance in the first grading period. He also said the added burden for teachers to provide dual instruction was unsustainable.
Texas school districts can choose to offer remote learning options to students who wish to stay home during the pandemic.
“At this time, we believe that it is in the best interest of all students to return to in-person, on-campus instruction,” Collum said.
Remote students, he said, can start transitioning to in-person learning beginning Oct. 20 and that all students need to be on campus starting Nov. 3.
After that time, remote instruction will be used only if a student is required to quarantine due to a positive test, waiting on a test result or exposure.
The district’s campuses are in Harrison County, where County Judge Chad Sims on Friday announced 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in county residents. The county has had 949 confirmed cases.
While on campus, Hallsville ISD students and staff will be required to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines established by the district, according to Collum.
Parents who do not wish to send their children to classes in person can withdraw to home school, enroll in another district or enroll in the Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville, he said. Arrangements for students who are in quarantine or have “medically fragile situations” will be handled on a case-by-case basis.
Hallsville ISD’s announcement Friday followed closely one by Tyler ISD that about 60% of virtual learners were failing at least one class and that all students in the district would be required to return to on-campus learning by Nov. 2.
“Bottom-line: the Tyler community is challenged with a developing educational, social-emotional, nutritional, and economic crisis. It is time for all Tyler ISD students to come back for in-person, on-campus instruction,” Superintendent Marty Crawford said in a letter to parents.
Earlier, Gilmer ISD on Tuesday said it would be ending remote learning. The district’s last day of off-campus instruction will be Oct. 13, according to a letter sent to parents.
New Diana, Hawkins, Mineola and Whitehouse ISDs also have announced an end to remote learning.