Houston-area officials on Thursday unveiled a new color-coded threat level warning system for the public amid growing concerns that the city’s COVID-19 related hospitalizations are at their highest levels since the pandemic began and have steadily risen as the state has continued to reopen.
Meanwhile, Gregg and other area counties reported a smattering of new coronavirus infections Thursday.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris reported three new cases to raise the county’s cumulative total to 335.
Harris said 2,638 total tests had been administered in the county as of Thursday, with 2,195 results returning negative and 109 results pending.
The county’s recoveries remained at 89 on Thursday, and it has recorded 11 deaths from the coronavirus.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said one of the new COVID-19 infections is a nursing home resident.
He said as more results are reported from widespread screening of county nursing homes, “we’ll see what next week may tell us where we are after we get all the results.”
He also said mobile testing taking place this week in Longview will give a clearer picture of the disease’s spread in the community.
Walk-up testing will be offered 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Community Connections, 501 Pine Tree Road, and Saturday at Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. No appointment is required, and there is no prescreening. Testing will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Elsewhere, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported three new cases in his county, raising the total there to 263. Harrison County has recorded 26 deaths and 162 recoveries.
Titus County Judge Brian Lee said 18 more COVID-19 cases were identified Wednesday and Thursday, raising the total to 655, by far the highest in the region.
And 13 more cases were identified in Smith County, pushing the total there to 257.
The state
State health officials reported 81,583 positive cases Thursday, an increase of 1,826 from the previous day. That was down from the single-day state record of more than 2,500 new cases set Wednesday. Officials reported 35 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 1,920.
Harris County has the most cases in the state, with 15,552.
“I want the reopening to be successful. I want the economy to be resilient. But I’m growing increasingly concerned that we may be approaching the precipice of a disaster,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said about rising local hospital admissions due to the coronavirus.
In Harris County, the number of people hospitalized with suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 has gone from 479 on May 1, when Texas started to reopen its businesses, to 776 as of Wednesday, an increase of 62%, according to data from the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council, a state group that coordinates the region’s emergency response to disasters.
Hidalgo, the county’s top elected official, said there is still plenty of ICU and hospital capacity in the Houston area.
She said she was not trying to be an alarmist with the new warning system but wanted to provide clear guidance on what the public can do to help avoid a crisis.
The new threat level system has four levels: one or red for severe, two or orange for significant, three or yellow for moderate and four or green for minimal. Hidalgo said the county is at level two, which asks people to minimize contact with others and avoid medium or large gatherings. It is similar to other COVID-19 related warning systems previously set up in other locations, including Dallas and Utah.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the new threat level system is more of a way to provide information to residents as local leaders do not have the authority to order residents to stay home or shut down businesses as that power now rests with the state.
In Texas, hospitalizations have mostly been increasing since June 1. On Thursday, the state reported 2,008 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, slightly down from the record high of 2,153 reported Wednesday.