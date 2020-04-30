Harrison County added 13 cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 108, according to an afternoon update by County Judge Chad Sims.
He also noted the county had two more recoveries.
Sims said that although Gov. Greg Abbott has eased restrictions in the state beginning tomorrow morning, that residents should “proceed with caution.”
“Our daily case count hasn't shown any signs of easing yet, so I urge all our residents to continue to take all precautions to protect yourselves and those around you,” he said.
As of Thursday afternoon, case counts for East Texas counties were as follows:
- Anderson: 30 (+1)
- Angelina: 53 (+4)
- Bowie: 94, 8 deaths
- Camp: 6
- Cass: 16
- Cherokee: 14, 1 death
- Delta: 1
- Franklin: 1
- Gregg: 84
- Harrison: 108 (+13), 7 deaths
- Henderson: 25
- Hopkins: 4
- Lamar: 57, 1 death
- Marion: 14 (+1)
- Morris: 5
- Nacogdoches: 157 (+9), 8 deaths
- Panola: 172 (+8), 6 deaths
- Red River: 1
- Rusk: 37, 1 death
- Shelby: 106 (+3), 1 death
- Smith: 144 (+2), 4 deaths
- Titus: 16
- Upshur: 15 (+1)
- Van Zandt: 15 (+1), 1 death
- Wood: 9 (+1)