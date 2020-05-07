Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said today his county has had one more coronavirus-related death and eight new confirmed cases.
Sims said in the afternoon update that the numbers bring the cumulative tally of cases in the county to 172 and nine fatalities. The county has had 18 recoveries, which leaves 145 active cases.
He reminded residents that tomorrow many businesses previously closed due to the coronavirus pandemic will be able to reopen at limited capacity and with restrictions.
“It’s a good thing, because a lot of y’all need a haircut,” he said jokingly, and added, “Remember to wear your mask and keep you barber/hair stylist safe!”
Sims also encouraged people to join the spirit of the National Day of Prayer.
“Please take some time today and join many across the nation in prayer. In the midst of this pandemic, there is much to pray about, but we also have much to be thankful for,” he said.
The Marshall-Harrison County Health District also reported Thursday that as of 5 p.m., Tuesday, May 5, a total of 1,161 tests had been administered to county residents, 959 were negative and the results of 45 were pending.
“We understand that during these trying times the need for information is critically important to all of our citizens,” the Health District posted on its Facebook page. “While we strive to provide the most up-to-date information please understand the reporting of these number is very difficult to process due to the number of facilities, agencies and departments involved.
“Data reported to Marshall Harrison County Health District does not specify the county of residence for negative and pending results,” the Health District noted. “The information is reported as the number of tested performed. What is disseminated to the public is our best determination from the data available at the time of posting.”
Another mobile testing site is scheduled for tomorrow (Friday) at the Marshall Convention Center, 2510 East End Blvd. South. The site will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone interested in being tested must register beforehand by going to txcovidtest.org or by calling (512) 883-2400.