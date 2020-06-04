Officials on Thursday announced another coronavirus-related death in Harrison County as new COVID-19 cases rose by just three in Gregg County, where recoveries from the virus rose to 80.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said the fatality brings the death toll in his county to 26 on a day when he said there were two new confirmed positives and had been 258 cumulative cases. The county has had 125 patients recover.
“Please join me in praying for the families who’ve lost loved ones, especially this new one today,” Sims said in a statement. “We are seeing significant improvement in our numbers as recoveries climb and our active cases decline.”
He also encouraged residents to continue to practice good hygiene and to “not get complacent.”
In Gregg County, Health Administrator A.J. Harris said the number of patients who recovered increased to 80 on a day when there were three new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Harris said the three new cases brought the county’s cumulative total to 307.
The new comes a day after Harris reported the county’s eighth and ninth deaths related to the virus.
He said 2,426 tests had been administered in the county with 1,978 negatives and 141 results pending.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District said Thursday Smith County added one new confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. The county’s cumulative total is 216.
With 177 recovered patients and four deaths, active cases in Smith County total 35. There are 33 people with the coronavirus being treated at Tyler hospitals.