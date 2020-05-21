Gregg County’s neighbor to the east on Thursday reported one more COVID-19 death and five new confirmed cases.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims made the announcement in his daily afternoon update on Facebook as he also said the county had 21 new recoveries for a new total of 60.
“I'm always disappointed to report a fatality, and it hurts my heart for the family,” he said. “I do want share some positive information. Of the 21 new recoveries today, 17 were 60+ years old. This is great news that many in our older age group are overcoming the virus.”
Harrison County has the highest death toll from the coronavirus in a 25-county area being tracked by the Longview News-Journal.