Harrison County Judge Chad Sims today announced two more COVID-19-related deaths in his county, along with 12 new confirmed cases. The total number of coronavirus cases for the county is now 184 with 11 total fatalities.
Sims said 18 patients who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus had recovered.
“Many are affected directly by this virus — not only lives but livelihoods,” he said. “Please remember all those affected in your prayers.”
He remined residents that Friday was the first day for many businesses to reopen after having been ordered to close to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Please remember to continue to be extremely cautious wherever you are,” he said. “This virus is out there and still spreading. Masks and hand-washing are most helpful.”
A mobile testing site for coronavirus was set to be in operation until 5 p.m. at the Marshall Convention Center. Sims said officials expect all results from those tested at the site to be ready by Wednesday.