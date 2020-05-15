Harrison County Judge Chad Sims today announced three more coronavirus-related deaths in his county along with six new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
“Today I’m sorry to report both a rise in cases and fatalities,” Sims wrote in a daily afternoon update on Facebook. “Our cumulative total case count climbed by six to 207 cases. Additionally, we’ve had three more fatalities bringing our total to 14. Please remember these families in your prayers, not just today but for the next several days.”
Sims also urged residents to continue to take precautions to not spread the virus.
“This virus is not going away, so we must learn how to live with it,” he said. “Please make every effort to protect yourself and those around you.”
The news comes on a day when Gregg County saw its third virus-related death and a day after Sims expressed optimism about fewer confirmed cases in the county and flattening the curve.