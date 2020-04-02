From Staff Reports
The Northeast Texas death toll from COVID-19 reached four Wednesday as nearly 30 new confirmed cases pushed the region’s total to 115, up more than 40% from a day earlier.
Smith County, the area hot spot, reported 10 new confirmed cases, pushing its total to 47. Gregg County added one, to seven.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said he had no doubt Gregg County has more cases than current results show and called on East Texans to heed state and local orders to slow the spread.
“It’s going to get worse,” he said late Wednesday afternoon. “The only way we can delay that is to get people observing social distancing, and to do better than they’ve been doing.”
Earlier, officials said a Harrison County man died at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview, where he was being treated for the disease caused by coronavirus.
That news came not long before Wiley College, which had previously said a faculty member was being treated for COVID-19, announced the death of its chair of music education. The Marshall-based college declined to confirm Truby Brenard Clayton, who worked at the college for more than four decades, had died of the virus.
“For 42 years, Dr. Clayton gave selflessly to the Wiley family, and we greatly appreciate his service and commitment to this institution,” the college said in a statement. “His students always described him as a caring professor who challenged them beyond their limits and always encouraged independent thinking.”
The latest death brings to four the number of people known to have died of COVID-19 in Northeast Texas.
The first was last week, a 91-year-old resident of Hideaway Lake in Smith County who was diagnosed with the disease on March 24 and died the next day.
A 47-year-old Van Zandt County woman who had been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 was the second. Her case was confirmed March 18, and health officials announced her death Saturday.
The third was a 70-year-old Bowie County woman who died while being treated at a hospital in Texarkana. The positive result of her test for COVID-19 was received Sunday, the day after she died.
New cases
A string of new confirmed cases throughout counties in Northeast Texas brought the region’s total to at least 115. Again, the biggest increases were in Smith County.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District said late Wednesday it had been informed of a total of 10 new confirmed Smith County cases during the day, bringing the county’s total to 47.
Most of the new cases were the result of community spread, the district said, meaning the virus is being passed from one member of the community to another in stores, workplaces or other public places. One of Wednesday’s cases was the result of close contact with a person previously diagnosed with COVID-19. It said all were in self-isolation at home.
“The public has the responsibility, more than ever, to practice physical distancing behaviors and follow recommendations from health officials and from municipalities,” George Roberts, NET Health CEO, said after announcing the new totals.
Gregg County added one new confirmed case, bringing its total to seven. A report earlier Wednesday suggesting the county had added two cases was incorrect, apparently because a case in the Rusk County portion of Kilgore had been temporarily mis-classified.
So far, Browne said, all of Gregg County’s cases have been travel related. But, he said, “Community spread is definitely on the horizon.”
Longview Mayor Andy Mack urged residents to observe the shelter-at-home order Gregg County made mandatory last week: “Please stay at home. Just because a business is considered essential doesn’t mean it is essential you go there.”
Beyond staying home, both Browne and Mack urged residents to keep at least six feet between themselves in public and to wash hands regularly.
The temporarily mis-classified case was one of two added to Rusk County’s count, making six there.
In Harrison County, County Judge Chad Sims announced two more cases, pushing his county’s total to five. He said one of the cases was related to travel, but the source of the spread for the other was undetermined.
In a statement, Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller also announced a new case, bringing his county’s total to three.
He said the case emanated from inside the Gilmer city limits.
Schools, Shreveport
Panola County added a third case, County Judge LeeAnn Jones said Wednesday morning. A shelter-in-place order there took effect today.
Van Zandt County officials also confirmed another case, bringing its total to three. The patient was exposed from another positive case, they said, but there has not been confirmed community spread in the county.
In Cass County, which added another confirmed case Wednesday, County Judge Becky Wilbanks issued a stay-at-home order requiring residents to stay home and non-essential businesses to cease operations. It takes effect at 11:59 p.m. today and continues through April 30.
Her order came as Linden-Kildare ISD said a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.
A student at Queen City ISD also tested positive, the district said, and a district staff member has been exposed to a person with a positive test.
The staff member has not handled any meals delivered or any assignments that went out this week, Superintendent Keri Winters said in a letter to parents and staff.
“They rode the bus two days early last week and had no symptoms while riding, and had no direct contact with students. Out of precaution, the staff member has self-quarantined for 7 days already prior to being diagnosed,” she said.
Across the border in Shreveport, the number of cases and deaths continued to increase in the regional hot spot.
The number of confirmed cases in Caddo Parish as of Wednesday was 298, up from 242 a day earlier. Ten deaths had been blamed on COVID-19.
In Bossier Parish, cases increased to 75 Wednesday from 63 Tuesday.