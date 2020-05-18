Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said the county has recorded four more coronavirus-related fatalities in his afternoon update.
“Regrettably, I have to report 4 fatalities bringing that total to 19,” he said.
Sims also said there have been three new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 212. Thirty-four patients in the county have recovered from the virus.
A majority of the cases in Harrison County, where nursing homes have been hit hard with the virus, has been in residents who are age 60 or older. Sims did not say if the new deaths were in nursing home residents.
The news of the four new deaths in the county came shortly after Gov. Greg Abbott announced the next phase to reopen businesses in Texas, including allowing bars to open on Friday and restaurants to open to 50% capacity from 25%.
Sims urged residents to exercise caution when moving about in the community.
“While the governor has lifted some restrictions, I urge the proprietors and patrons of each business to make wise choices,” he said. “Sick folks should stay home as well as those with any underlying illnesses.”
Earlier Monday, Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne announced the four coronavirus-related death in Gregg County.