UPDATE: Harrison County Judge Chad Sims has now reported a fourth COVID-19 death in the county along with more new confirmed cases.
"Additionally and with a heavy heart, I have to report that we've had two more deaths related to the virus," Sims said in a statement. "Our total case count is now 41 with four deaths related to the coronavirus in our county. Please remember these patients and families in your prayers."
PREVIOUS: Harrison County announced a third COVID-19 death and Gregg and Upshur counties added a new case Friday on a day when Gov. Abbott announced a “strike force” would guide the slow reopening of the state.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said Friday afternoon that the county had another coronavirus-related death and five new confirmed cases. The total in the county, which has been hit hard with new cases this week, is 41.
Chiefs in Gregg and Upshur counties earlier in the day announced one new confirmed case each.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt offered no other information about the new case that brings the total in the county to 51.
The Gregg County Health Department on Thursday reported nine residents had recovered from the coronavirus. It was the first time the department had released recovery numbers for the county.
Upshur County’s new case was diagnosed in a woman who lives in Gilmer, according to County Judge Todd Tefteller. There are now two cases in the Gilmer city limits and 10 cases in Upshur County.
In Panola County, another county which has had many new recent cases, Judge LeeAnn Jones said Friday the county added three cases. The total there is 36.
Jones said the first two cases on Friday were diagnosed in people who were quarantining at home.
In Smith County, officials said four new cases brought the total confirmed case count in the county to 116. However, they also said another six patients had recovered. Smith County has reported two deaths.
During a noon press conference, Abbott announced he had created a team to address how Texas would slowly reopen. He also relaxed restrictions on surgeries, said some business would soon be able to do "retail-to-go," reopened state parks beginning Monday and said all public and private schools would remain closed for the remainder of the school year.
“Because of the efforts by everyone to slow the spread, we’re now beginning to see glimmers that the worst of COVID-19 may soon be behind us.”
The strike force will announce another round of openings April 27. A third round is set for May.