Harrison County Judge Chad Sims this afternoon said his county has recorded another three coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the death toll to 22.
Sims tempered the news by saying there were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the day and that there have been five new recoveries in Harrison County patients.
“We remain at 212 total cases, our fatalities have increased to 22, our recoveries have increased to 39 and our current cases have dropped down to 151,” he said in a statement.
Sims continued to caution residents to follow measures to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
“As businesses and activities begin to return to normal, don’t forget to act responsibly and take precautions for your safety and those around you,” he said.
In Smith County, there were also no new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday, where recoveries from the virus rose by seven.
Total confirmed cases in Smith County is 192.
Tyler hospitals are treating 26 East Texas COVID-19 cases, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
Elsewhere in East Texas, Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones overnight announced another nine confirmed cases in the county along with another death. Twenty-one residents with the virus have died.
Tuesday’s numbers for Gregg County had not been released as of the posting of this update.