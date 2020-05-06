Harrison County on Wednesday recorded seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 164.
County Judge Chad Sims said there were also three new recoveries for a total of 18 in a county that has had eight deaths.
In an afternoon update, Sims also recommended residents wear masks.
“One of the nicest things you can do for others is to wear your mask,” he said in a statement. “You and I could be asymptomatic carriers and have no idea we are spreading this virus. Wearing your mask protects others. Let's do our part.”
Smith County earlier Wednesday reported nine new cases of the coronavirus, bringing its total to 165.
Ninety-five patients of the 165 have recovered from the virus. The county had 66 active cases and has seen four virus-related deaths.
Rusk County added one new case of COVID-19 and four recoveries. The county’s cumulative total number of cases is 41. Of those, 21 have recovered, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. One person in the county has died from the coronavirus.