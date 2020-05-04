Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday announced six more confirmed COVID-19 cases in his county, bringing the total there to 146.
Ninety of the cases were in female residents and 56 in male residents of the county, according to the Marshall-Harrison County Health District.
The bulk of those diagnosed — 81 of the total cases — have been in county residents 60 years old or older. People age 40 to 59 account for 37 of the cases; 25 were in people age 20 to 39. Three of the total cases are in people younger than 20.
The county has had 15 people with the new coronavirus recover and eight deaths related to the virus.
“As a community, we must continue to practice good hygiene to stop the spread of this virus,” Sims said in a statement. “Please be extra mindful of those who are older and may have an underlying health condition. This virus seems to be much more difficult on them. Let's all do our part to protect each other.”