The Harrison County Courthouse and subcourthouses will reopen to the public on Monday, after being closed because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, County Judge Chad Sims announced Wednesday.
He said masks will be required of anyone inside the courthouse.
"Please be patient and considerate as we keep an orderly flow of customers into the offices," Sims posted on Facebook.
He said courthouse security personnel will regulate the number of patrons in the offices. Residents are asked to handle as much business as possible either online or through mail.
"If not, we are happy to help," he said.