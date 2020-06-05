Harrison County marked yet another death Thursday from COVID-19, while Titus County recorded 35 more confirmed cases and Gregg County logged three.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said the new cases push the county’s total to 307.
Harris said 2,426 total tests had been administered in the county as of Thursday, with 1,978 results returning negative and 141 results pending.
The county also posted three new recoveries Thursday, boosting that total to 80. Gregg County has had nine deaths from the novel coronavirus.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said the death Thursday boosted his county’s death toll from the virus to 26.
Sims said the county also confirmed two new cases, increasing the cumulative total to 258.
In addition, he said the county had 28 new recoveries, for a total of 125. The county now has 107 active cases.
“Please join me in praying for the families who’ve lost loved ones, especially this new one today,” Sims wrote Thursday in his daily Facebook update. “We are seeing significant improvement in our numbers as recoveries climb and our active cases decline. However, please do not get complacent or sloppy with your personal hygiene and good judgment. Our moms told us to wash our hands long before this, so keep it up.”
Sims also cited results from Marshall Manor Nursing and Rehab that tests of all its residents and staff had returned negative.
Titus County Judge Brian Lee delivered similar news about a nursing home in his county. In his daily Facebook post, Lee said Greenhill Villas of Mount Pleasant had received 100% negative results from recent testing.
Lee said the 35 new cases reported late Wednesday in his county bumped the cumulative total to 576.
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission reported 106 recoveries for Titus County as of Wednesday afternoon, and the county has has three deaths.
Lee said Titus Regional Medical Center and the Family Care Clinic associated with the hospital have “seen a downward trend in sickness and testing.”
Today is the last of a three-day mobile testing effort offered by the state at the Mount Pleasant Civic Center, 1800 N. Jefferson Ave.
Lee reported 231 tests were administered Wednesday — 70 more than had registered.
People getting tested did not have to be a county resident and did not have to display COVID-19 symptoms, he said. To check for availability, go to txcovidtest.org or call (512) 883-2400.
Smith County coronavirus cases went up by one Thursday, for a total of 216, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
The county has seen 177 recoveries and four coronavirus deaths. It now has 35 active cases.
Tyler hospitals on Thursday were treating 33 East Texas patients for the coronavirus.
Lamar County’s case count has risen by two, according to the Paris-Lamar County Health District, bumping its total to 154 cases.
The district said seven cases are considered travel related and 147 are caused by community spread. The county has recorded 101 recoveries and 11 deaths from COVID-19.
Across the 25-county East Texas region, at least 3,446 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed by Thursday evening, up from 3,367 the day before. The death toll on Thursday increased to 145, two more than Wednesday.
Across the state, reported coronavirus infections and hospitalizations continued to surge Thursday in Texas as Gov. Greg Abbott continues his phased reopening of the state’s economic activity.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said 1,649 more cases of COVID-19 were reported to the state Thursday. That brought the total number of reported cases to a few cases shy of 67,000.
The state reported 1,796 coronavirus hospitalizations Thursday, a one-day increase of 309 and the third-highest Texas total of the outbreak. The 33 new COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday brought the Texas death toll for the outbreak to 1,767.
The actual number of positive cases is believed to be much higher because of testing shortages and because some people with the disease don’t show symptoms.
Abbott’s order for Phase 3 of the restart Wednesday allowed retailers to accommodate 50% capacity immediately, and the same applies to bars as long as patrons are seated. Restaurants can serve groups as large as 10 and can expand to 75% total capacity starting June 12. It also allows for outdoor Fourth of July celebrations of 500 or more at the discretion of local officials.
The order also allows amusement parks to gradually expand capacity. All are supposed to follow health and social distancing standards recommended by state and federal officials.