Nine Gregg County residents who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, public health officials said Thursday.
The recoveries are the first in Gregg County announced by the Gregg County Health Department. The numbers on Thursday stood at 738 total tests administered to residents in the county with 617 negative results, 50 positive tests and 71 pending.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack called the recoveries positive information and noted that the city has had no deaths.
He also cited a news conference Gov. Greg Abbott has called for noon today during which he is expected to announce what will be a “slow process” to reopen the Texas economy.
“Everybody is anticipating what Gov. Abbott is going to say (today). … I’m just going to wait and see what he says, and we’ll wait accordingly and act on what he says,” Mack said.
Social distancing actions “appear to be working, but I don’t think we’re through with this thing yet. There’s a lot of virus out there,” he said.
New cases of COVID-19 have slowed to a trickle in recent days in the county with just one new case announced on Thursday.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt, however, said the county is prepared if more emergency response is needed.
“We started sending some planning paperwork in to the (Texas Division of) Emergency Management regarding our noncongregate sheltering assistance request,” he said. “We’ve got some hotels lined out for noncongregate sheltering. … It is the stuff you order in the event you’ll have to need it.”
He said the plan includes 600 to 700 hotel rooms that can be used to house COVID-19 patients or first responders, if necessary.