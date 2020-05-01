Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne on Friday reaffirmed the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county and rebuffed claims his department has falsified numbers to keep case counts down.
In an open letter, Browne called the claims “far from the truth” and “completely baseless” and detailed the process the county’s health department takes to calculate its numbers each day.
As of Thursday night, 87 total confirmed cases of the coronavirus had been reported in Gregg County.
Browne said the health department receives reports daily from nine testing facilities in the county. The data the department receives includes information from the greater Gregg County and Longview area. People being tested at the facilities come from more than 10 counties in the region and other states.
The Gregg County Health Department and city of Longview emergency management staff verify address information for the people who are tested in the county, Brown said. Sometimes address information is wrong and has to be corrected.
For people who live in the county, the department determines in which city each person lives or if their address is in an unincorporated part of the county. Information for people with addresses outside the county is forwarded to the correct entity — the Northeast Texas Public Health District or Department of State Health Services Region 4/5 in Tyler.
Browne said Gregg County residents who test positive for COVID-19 and their contacts are interviewed by the department with assistance from three Gregg County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The local department then reports the information to the state, which in turn reports to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Between March 4 and April 9, Browne said more than 2,453 coronavirus tests were reported to the Gregg County Health Department by nine testing facilities in the county. Of those, he said 1,093 were determined to be for county residents. Results of those tests were 935 negative, 84 positive and 74 pending. Browne said an estimated 43 patients who contracted the virus are recovered.