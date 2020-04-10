Gregg County has one new confirmed case of COVID-19 today so far bringing its total to 40, according to the Gregg County Health Department.
The total of reported cases in Northeast Texas by Friday morning was at least 327, up from 296 a day earlier. Here's a look at totals reported through that time:
Anderson: 3 (+1)
Angelina: 16
Bowie: 37, 5 deaths
Camp: 3
Cass: 5
Cherokee: 7
Delta: 1
Franklin: 1
Gregg: 40
Harrison: 13, 1 death
Henderson: 6
Hopkins: 4
Lamar: 8
Morris: 2
Nacogdoches: 29, 3 deaths
Panola: 7, 1 death
Rusk: 14
Shelby: 23 (+6)
Smith: 88 (+6), 2 deaths
Titus: 4 (+2)
Upshur: 6
Van Zandt: 8, 1 death
Wood: 4
Totals: 327, 13 deaths
Sources: Texas Department of State Health Services, Northeast Texas Public Health District, local officials