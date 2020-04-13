There are now 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County, according to an afternoon update from the Gregg County Health Department.
The total represents an increase of five cases from Sunday. The department released no other details about the new cases but did encourage residents to continue to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
Earlier Monday, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced his county’s second coronavirus-related death and the Northeast Texas Public Health District said cases in Smith County had risen to 101.
For Smith County, NET Health reported 76 active cases, 23 recovered and two deaths. Seventy of the cases are community spread and 31 are travel related.
NET Health is also reporting there are 46 East Texas patients being treated for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals and that some of those might be residents of other counties.