HealthCare Express in Longview this week began offering a test for the COVID-19 antibody that it says shows whether a person has had the new coronavirus and built up an immunity to it.
“When our body fights an infection, it creates proteins called antibodies that help your immune system fight off the virus,” said Angela Evans, director of community education for Texarkana-based HealthCare Express. “Those antibodies remain after the infection is gone and can tell you exactly which infections your body has been fighting.”
Evans said the company, which operates 20 clinics, started the antibody testing Monday in Longview and that it’s done by drawing blood.
Nurse practitioner Hillary Mitchell, who runs the Longview clinic, said no appointment is necessary for the test, which is available any time the clinic is open. HealthCare Express, 1509 W. Loop 281, is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Mitchell said the test can help people who know they have had the virus to determine if it is safe to return to work.
“They can also get the antibody test to know their body has built an immunity to it,” she said. “We feel like it provides the public with some security with opening Texas back up.”
This test does not diagnose an active infection. For antibodies to be detected, patients must be symptom-free (no fever or cough) for two weeks before testing, according to Evans. Results are available in one to three days.
Evans said the test is covered by most insurance companies. For those who self-pay, the test and office visit cost $190.
For information, call (877) 442-3669 or go to healthcareexpress.us .