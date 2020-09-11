Henderson High School is moving all instruction online for two weeks because of COVID-19 cases, according to the district.
“Our top priority is educating students,” Superintendent Thurston Lamb said in a written statement. “We’ve always said if it gets to a point that we can teach more effectively through an online environment rather than face-to-face, that’s what we are going to do.”
On Thursday, the district reported 84 cases of COVID-19, of which 43 were active. On Friday, Lamb said the total active cases amount to just about 1% of the district population but that active cases at the high school are at about 3% of the student body.
According to the district, the amount of teachers with active cases is low, but when adding the number of teachers quarantined because of possible symptoms, it is enough to affect the quality of teaching at the campus.
Lamb said the high school will move online for two weeks, giving teachers who are sick or at home time to clear the quarantine requirements. Other teachers will still work from their classrooms, but they will be isolated from each other.
“The rest of our campuses will remain face-to-face,” Lamb said. “And we will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis with our goal of providing the best education possible for our kids.
Tonight's scheduled football game between the Lions and Kaufman was canceled earlier this week.