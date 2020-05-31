Fall classes at Henderson ISD are set to start two weeks earlier than planned to give the district more options amid continuing uncertainties stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school board approved the change this past week.
“This gives us more flexibility, especially if we have to transition from in-classroom to online instruction again. This will give us a little more time,” Assistant Superintendent Stephanie Bonneau told the board.
The new calendar moves the first day of school to Aug. 5. The district has added a full week for a fall break in October, a full week off for Thanksgiving as well as a three-week break over the Christmas holidays.
“Right now, experts say if the virus returns, it likely will be in November or December,” Superintendent Thurston Lamb Jr. told trustees.
The new calendar uses the same nine-week grading periods the board approved earlier this year. Students will have four of those nine-week grading periods instead of six six-week periods.