Henderson ISD says a staff member at its middle school has tested positive for COVID-19.
District spokesman David Chenault said in a statement Saturday that the employee was last on the middle school campus Thursday, does not work in a classroom setting and is not routinely in contact with students.
"We have notified all staff who may have had close contact with the employee," he said. "We are cleaning and sanitizing the areas of the campus where the employee had contact."
The district has confirmed 13 students and now two staff members who have tested positive for the virus.
No other school district in East Texas has publicly announced as many confirmed cases as Henderson ISD, which was the first to begin classes for the new year in the region Aug. 5.
Chenault said earlier that the district is working to “walk that fine line of getting people information as much as possible.”