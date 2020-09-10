Henderson ISD has had 84 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the school year, the district confirmed Thursday.
In a written statement, the district reported two new cases in high school students. One student was last on campus Sept. 3; the other was last on campus Wednesday.
The district has had 41 recoveries from the coronavirus, leaving a total of 43 currently active cases.
“The areas of campus where the students had contact are being cleaned and sanitized,” according to the statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking all of the students and staff on the affected campuses to continue monitoring their health and checking for symptoms on a regular basis.”
Henderson ISD, which has a total enrollment of 3,332, was the first school district in the area to return to in-person classes for the year on Aug. 5.