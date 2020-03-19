Never in Risa Castloo’s darkest imagination did she think she would be barred from witnessing the birth of her first grandchild, but as with most things amid the COVID-19 outbreak, that was her reality Tuesday.
Meanwhile, local hospitals and people involved in emergency management are bracing for the growing pandemic.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Northeast Texas reached nine. The first of those cases — a male patient who presented March 3 at Christus Good Shepherd Health System — was confirmed in Gregg County on March 9 and remains the county’s lone positive case.
Two test samples from Gregg County returned negative for the virus Wednesday afternoon. That brought the total number of negative tests from the county to eight, Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said.
County Judge Bill Stoudt said testing continues.
“There is still testing to be done with samples that are over” at the Public Health Lab of East Texas in Tyler, “and they will continue” today, he said.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo said an emergency plan about response to COVID-19 is being developed for Gregg County residents.
“We are talking everyday multiple times and making plans for decisions that will be needed to be made in the coming days,” Primo said. “For now, Gregg County is open for business with some adjustments to day-to-day operations and pending review of the health data daily with the goal to deliver services and protect the public and employees.”
‘I never imagined’
When grandson Beckham Lee Castloo was born Tuesday afternoon, Castloo and her husband were sitting under blankets in his truck in the parking lot outside Longview Regional Medical Center.
Only the newborn’s father was allowed inside as part of the hospital’s updated visitation policy meant to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
“We just stayed in the vehicles in the parking lot like a little campout,” she said.
As of Wednesday morning, she still hadn’t laid eyes on 8-pound, 5-ounce Beckham.
“It’s just been an emotional time to not be in the room with him,” Castloo said. “I was there with each one of my nieces’ and nephews’ birth because my sister asked me to be there. … I never imagined that it would be this way that I couldn’t be there to see my grandson born.”
Longview Regional Medical Center had posted an updated visitation policy on its Facebook page Tuesday evening, just hours before Beckham’s mother was admitted into its Labor and Delivery Department.
Longview Regional is limiting visitation to two “well, essential visitors ages 18 and older” per patient at any given time, according to its updated policy.
Visitation hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and is allowed through the main Longview Regional entrance at 2901 N. Fourth St.
Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or greater, has traveled from a high-risk area for COVID-19 or had contact with a person known to be infected with the virus won’t be allowed to visit anyone inside Longview Regional unless they are seeking medical care themselves, according to hospital staff.
Signs have been posted at Longview Regional informing people with fever or respiratory symptoms that they may not visit patients, Marketing Director Libby Neely said.
No physical barriers have been set up at the hospital’s front entrance, but Longview Regional has set up a designated screening station at the main entrance.
“Modified visitor protocols are in place to protect our patients and caregiving team,” Neely said. “Other providers in the area are implementing similar practices, and we are asking for the community’s understanding and compliance. … Additionally, our Labor and Delivery patients are being notified before they come to the hospital that there is a two-visitor limit in place.”
The following afternoon, Christus Good Shepherd Health System issued its own visitation policy updates on its web page.
All visitors for Christus Good Shepherd must undergo a verbal screening at either the main entrances in Longview and Marshall during normal business hours or at the emergency department entrances at all four campuses — including NorthPark and in Kilgore — 24 hours a day.
Longview’s south entrance and Marshall’s University Street entrance have been closed.
Christus Good Shepherd has limited visitor hours to 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Longview campus, and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Marshall campus.
Specific visitor restrictions allow only one visitor for isolation patients, medical-surgery patients, same-day patients, critical care, Labor and Delivery, pediatrics and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit parents or legal guardian only.
“We want to be perfectly clear: Christus Good Shepherd Health System remains a safe place for all to receive quality care,” according to the web page. “While COVID-19 is new, our processes and procedures in place for infection prevention and preventing the spread of illness are not.”
Both Christus Good Shepherd and Longview Regional said their visitation policy updates are in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as other health departments.
Longview Regional is encouraging family members and loved ones to use phone, email, text messaging or video chatting through Skype, FaceTime or Facebook to stay in touch. Also, flowers, gifts, cards or other remembrances can be dropped off at the front desk, “and we will deliver to the patient room,” according to the hospital.
When asked about circulating rumors of potential positive cases at Longview Regional, Bryson responded, “This information is inaccurate. We have no confirmed cases at our hospital at this time.”
Bryson went on to say, “Should any patients in our community be identified with COVID-19, we are prepared to provide clinical care and protect our patients and our staff as we do for any infectious disease. We are monitoring updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and using their screening guidelines for symptoms and risk factors. If a physician determines a patient meets the appropriate risk criteria, they will coordinate testing and the patient’s ultimate disposition, coordinating with the department of health, as necessary.”
Will Knous, spokesman for Christus in Northeast Texas and Louisiana, said his health system isn’t discussing the testing or treatment of any patients.
“Along with (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act), our policies and procedures are designed to protect the health, privacy and dignity of patients. We do not discuss patients who might decide to seek (or not to seek) treatment at our facilities,” Knous said in an email, “including (presumptive positive cases), persons under monitoring or individuals who are simply sick, being treated or tested.”
Wednesday evening, Beckham arrived at Castloo’s four-bedroom Holly Lake Ranch home, where he and his parents — father, Anthony Castloo, and mother, Regan Wall — will be staying for the foreseeable future, Risa Castloo said.
The new grandmother expressed gratitude to Longview Regional’s staff by bringing them cookies and cupcakes.
“I’m not bitter at all because those nurses and those doctors are doing everything they can to help people, and they’ve got a hard situation,” Risa Castloo said. “There’s nothing they can do. They’re just doing what they’ve got to do to help people.”