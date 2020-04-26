How the pandemic is affecting people — in their own words

For some, it’s been quiet and lonely — even fearful. For others, it's meant an opportunity to be with family. Some have had to learn new skills — such as guiding their children through virtual or take-home school work. Others have had to miss out on time with friends or milestones in their lives. Some remained scared. Some no longer are working or even working far more.
More than six weeks ago, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in East Texas. Shelter-at-home orders from local leaders and Gov. Greg Abbott soon followed. Since then, the world has changed — often those changes come minute by minute without a chance to digest what is happening around us.
To find out more about how the changes have affected Longview-area residents, the News-Journal asked readers to tell us their experiences during the coronavirus pandemic. Here is what some of them said:
'Hard. Trying. Difficult.'
'I work full-time night shift at Christus. I am a full-time student at Kilgore (my classes are now online). I have five children, and of the five- four are in school. I have an OTR husband who wasn’t home for three and a half weeks during this time, and who finally came home and had to quarantine himself.
Ask me how my life is been 😩 it’s so easy to say: hard, trying, difficult, I’ve cried often.. BUT I am alive, I am healthy as are my babies, I have food on my table and the bills are being paid, I am not burying family members without even being by their side as they take their last breath... My God is still good and always will be."
— Jaime Steingrubey
'We were all overwhelmed at first'
We have been doing OK during this experience. My husband and I are still working. We are in the oil and gas industry. We are keeping the required distance at work. No handshakes or high-fives here.
When we get home, we are focused on the kids about their schoolwork. I have three at Pine Tree ISD. We have a ninth, seventh and fourth grader. We were all overwhelmed at first but have finally found our routine that works. Pine Tree ISD has been a pleasure to go through this with. Every teacher has emailed, called, or had zoom meetings. We’ve had principals and counselors check in on us. If one of my kids do not turn in an assignment, or need to retake it, the teacher is always texting, emailing, or calling. I have had the best communication with them. I mean, we have the superintendent’s cell phone number! He gives weekly updates.
I’m not saying that it’s been easy. We have put in some work. But with what’s going on, we are doing our best — especially when the kids think it’s summer vacation! It’s great that PTISD has been able to provide lunches and breakfasts for all my kids. I’m at work and it’s been a huge blessing that they make sure my babies are taken care of!
In the evenings, we’ve been spending a lot of time together- and not just because we have no choice. We’ve walked the trails or neighborhood, we’ve watched movies together... it’s been really great, actually! We’ve been in the yard playing with the badminton set or doing yard work. The best part about all of this, is we’ve gotten around to do the things we say we will with the kids... like basketball practice and adopting a new pet. I miss the gym the most! We’ve all adapted well."
— Ashley Duncan
A commercial time out in a football game
"While continuing to work from home, I have done massive cleaning of closets, drawers and cabinets, purging the unused to donate some day and organizing what remains. The house and garage are in order. Because the days are long, I now do what I call recreational vacuuming, bathroom cleaning, and dusting. The cat and dog are quite ready for me to return to the outside world for I disturb their sleeping routine.
I have also read books, a treat because I am usually very busy in the spring. A bigger treat has been to read or watch a movie on the patio in the still cool evenings. The eerie silence of early evenings is broken only by the songs of the birds. I have compared the shelter in place to a commercial time out in a football game. They always seem to come at the wrong time, but the fans get to sit down and gear up for the next play. I am now thoroughly rested and ready for the next play! Just waiting for the game to begin!"
— Kay Ray
No guarantee I'll get those opportunities back
"As an actor in movies and a TV series, I had just been cast as a supporting role in the series, and a feature movie with major stars that I admire ... and both of those were put on hold because all film activity had been closed. I respect these safety measures. But, there's no guarantee I'll get those opportunities back. God got me there, so I continue my faith in Him that things work for the greater good."
— Matt Williams
'I am a single mom of two'
"I’m a hairstylist, so I’m not able to work. But I am a single mom of two. I’ve been enjoying time from my busy schedule, staying home with my babies. Doing school work for with my kindergartener really opened my eyes to how amazing teachers truly are. I have a lot more appreciation for them and all they do. My son's teacher has been going above and beyond for her class. Just all of the work that usually goes unseen.
I am ready to get back to work but I’ve enjoyed this time with my kids at home instead of running around town and juggling busy schedules that we are used to."
— Madison Simmons
'I am doing extreme quarantining'
"I am 86, soon to be 87. I am fortunate to be retired. I live alone so I have no one to worry about in my household. I am doing extreme quarantining due to my age and having a sister who is in extremely delicate health, although she does not live in my home. I have been away from my home exactly twice since March 11, which was the last time I was inside a grocery store.
I spend my days reading using online library apps, playing online games, working crossword puzzles, talking to friends and family by phone and messenger, compiling shopping lists for curbside pickup by my niece and planning my next meal. I keep reminding myself of the days I worked full time and cared for my family and dreamed of a lifestyle such as this. Not terribly exciting, but it certainly could be worse. Oh yes, on nice weather days, of which we have had few lately, I walk several laps up and down my long driveway for minimal exercise."
— Violet Melton