Texas is using a fraction of its available bed space, and more personal protective equipment for health care workers has been coming to the state by the day, state Sen. Bryan Hughes told a teleconference town hall.
Hughes, R-Mineola, who represents Senate District 1, was joined Tuesday by Dr. Julie Philly, a professor of medicine at University of Texas Health Science Center in Tyler, to answer questions regarding the state’s actions during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are even prepared to set up tents to treat patients,” Hughes said. “We are only using 5% of the COVID-19 beds we have.”
He also assured constituents the state has been getting “masks and equipment by the day.”
Testing was on the mind of caller Myra Watts, who said she believes she had the virus five weeks ago and self-quarantined. Is there a way to test for the virus after symptoms have subsided, she asked?
Philly said that wasn’t possible now, and that other questions about testing remain.
“It is difficult to know who has had the virus,” the doctor said. “We do know that currently many people are asking the same question. We also don’t understand if people who have had the virus can catch it again.”
Most infections, viral or bacterial, leave behind antibodies that help to fight a second infection from a disease, sometimes preventing the body from getting the infection ever again, Philly said. Right now, scientists are unsure if the coronavirus follows that path.
However, the Associated Press recently reported that the FDA is permitting companies to launch certain types of finger-prick tests that can detect whether people may have recently been infected. The AP reported that instead of detecting the virus itself, these tests detect antibodies that the immune system generates to fight COVID-19
Hydroxychloroquine
Another caller asked if she should be taking tonic water (chloroquine) with zinc to help ward off the virus. There is no proof the combination is effective, Philly said.
The first antiviral medication used effectively against malaria was quinine. From that, scientists developed chloroquine, and after that came hydroxychloroquine, which President Donald Trump has touted as a possible treatment.
Hydroxychloroquine was developed in the 1950s, Philly said, and has been found to effectively treat other ailments such as lupus. But studies into the drug’s use against the coronavirus weren’t done in a manner that follows scientific procedures for drug testing against a disease, she said.
“I do not recommend taking any of this at this time,” Philly said. “We still don’t know exactly how this works. There is no proven cure or treatment for the virus.”
Nelda Strung asked about protective equipment for those outside hospitals, such as hospice doctors who have to visit homes or home health care workers.
“We are working with the state,” which has 100,000 masks and 13,000 ventilators being distributed to medical facilities, Hughes said. “More is coming to the state and more is being distributed to more than hospitals.”
He invited medical provider needing assistance to call his office at (512) 463-0707 or email bryan.hughes@texas.senate.gov .
End in sight?
Ella Osby wondered if there’s an end in sight for the virus, and Philly assured her scientists worldwide are working on a vaccine.
Caller Suzy Square was concerned Gov. Greg Abbott didn’t act sooner to limit the disease’s spread, saying, “Today we have no idea how many people have been affected.”
Hughes told her Abbott was in contact with experts and as the virus spread, individual city governments have stepped up with their own mandates as needed.
James Powell asked what will happen if the virus is still hanging around in November. In addition to it being a presidential year, May elections across the state were delayed to November.
“We’re going to have our elections,” Hughes said, adding officials are thinking ahead by considering the addition of early voting days and having more equipment available to keep voters distanced at polling locations.
Gladewater resident Tommy Botham was recently laid off because of the virus. He said he managed, through a lot of effort, to sign up for unemployment, but everything was “very vague” right now about his requirements for retaining unemployment benefits, specifically the job search requirements.
“Those rules are still there, but they are very relaxed,” Hughes said.
The senator added that because of the overload on the Texas Workforce Commission, workers in his office are volunteering to help take calls for the state commission when they are not helping constituents.