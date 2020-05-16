GILMER — Come Monday morning, Upshur County government offices will be fully open to the public.
County Commissioners voted 4-1 to reopen county buildings and departments, ending several weeks in which offices were either closed to the public, operated at reduced hours or at half of their normal staffing to reduce the threat of spreading the novel coronavirus among county employees or the public.
Most county offices will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, though the Road and Bridge Department Administrative Offices will return to its schedule of 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All four precinct commissioners voted to reopen. County Judge Todd Tefteller was the only dissenting vote.
“I still think that running our offices half a day cuts their risk by 50%. I’m very troubled and alarmed by the more tests they take and the more positive cases they pick up,” Tefteller said.
The rest of the court pointed to Upshur County’s 19 positive cases of COVID-19 since Jan. 1 — and an April 25 mobile testing in which all 45 Upshur County residents tested were found not to have the illness — as reasons to reopen.
At least 25 people were tested in a more recent mobile testing in Upshur County, but those results haven’t been released, Emergency Management Coordinator Marc Nichols said.
“It’s time to open up. It’s time to move forward,” Pct. 4 Commissioner Jay Miller said. “If you want to stay home, stay home. Take your vacation.”
Pct. 3 Commissioner Frank Berka followed by saying, “As far as I’m concerned, we can open up Monday.”
Just before the vote, Tefteller asked whether the court wanted to wait on its decision until Monday to hear what Gov. Greg Abbott would announce, but the commissioners balked on that notion.
“I think it’s time to open up,” Pct. 2 Commissioner Dustin Nicholson said, with Pct. 1 Commissioner Paula Gentry saying, “I agree.”